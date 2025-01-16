PTI shares written demands as third round of talks between govt, PTI under way in parliament

PTI presented a written draft of its demands

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The third round of negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is currently underway at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The session is being chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. During the meeting, PTI presented a written draft of its demands.

The government committee, which includes Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar, is engaged in ongoing talks with PTI’s committee, comprising Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.



According to sources, PTI has prepared a draft of its demands for negotiations with the government. The draft was created on opposition leader Omar Ayub's letterhead and spanned three pages.

According to the PTI’s list of demands, they urged the federal government to establish two inquiry commissions consisting of the Chief Justice or three Supreme Court judges. The commissions should be formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, with judge appointments agreed upon by both PTI and the government within seven days.

It stated that the first commission should be tasked with investigating Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, the entry of Rangers and police into Islamabad High Court, and the CCTV footage related to the 9 May events.

Additionally, PTI demanded an inquiry into the censorship imposed on media and the harassment of journalists, as well as the investigation of the nationwide internet shutdown and the identification of those responsible.

The second commission was demanded to focus on events from 24 to 27 November, particularly investigating the use of force against protesters in Islamabad, identifying those responsible for ordering the firing, and verifying the number of martyrs and injuries through hospital and medical facility CCTV recordings. PTI also seeked an inquiry into the difficulties faced in registering FIRs and the censorship of media coverage.

Furthermore, PTI has called on the federal and Punjab governments, including Sindh and Balochistan, to issue orders for the release or suspension of sentences for all political prisoners.



Sources revealed that the PTI’s negotiating committee members signed the document in opposition leader’s chamber, with PTI’s Secretary General, Salman Akram Raja, also signing the demands document.