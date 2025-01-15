Bangladeshi defence delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

Kamrul Hassan lauded PAF's innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies

ISLAMABAD (APP) - A high-level defence delegation of Bangladesh led by Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Wednesday at Air Headquarters.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the military partnership between the two Air Forces through joint training initiatives, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The dignitaries also agreed to explore avenues of collaboration in order including exchange initiatives and joint training.

Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan lauded the innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies and indigenously developed technological framework of the Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership.

He expressed profound interest in sophisticated military hardware being developed, notably the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, and the Bangladeshi defence delegation signifies a resolute commitment to reinforcing military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations between the two countries.