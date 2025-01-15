Ishaq Dar assures CM Murad of fund release for Sindh's projects

Sindh’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) came under discussion during meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the release of funds for development projects.

During the meeting, an in-depth review of ongoing projects under Sindh’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) was conducted. Discussions revolved around the implementation and approval processes for revised schemes.

It was mutually agreed that the timely completion of projects within the approved budget is crucial for the development of Sindh and the well-being of its people.

Ishaq Dar assured the Sindh CM of the federal government’s commitment to ensuring the complete and timely release of funds for all approved projects.

The federal minister further assured that any cost escalations for ongoing projects would be swiftly addressed by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).