ATC extends interim bail of 104 accused in May 9 cases

ATC extends the interim bail until Feb 12

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the interim bails of 104 accused in cases related to the May 9 events.

Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing, where Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar appeared in court.

Jail warrants for Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Azam Swati were presented, while Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan submitted exemption for presence requests.

The request stated that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were visiting former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, as it was a scheduled family visit day.

Following the hearing, the ATC extended the interim bails of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, and others until February 12.