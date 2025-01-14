PTI forms finance board to look after financial affairs of party

PTI’s additional secretary Firdous Shamim Naqvi issued the notification of the board.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) constituted a finance board to look after the financial affairs of the party, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, PTI’s additional secretary Firdous Shamim Naqvi issued the notification of the board. Terms of Reference (TORs) of PTI finance board were also issued. Sources said that the finance board will be responsible for all party affairs.

As per the notification, the members of the finance board includes Salman Akram Raja, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sajid Barki and Siraj Ahmed. Other members of the board include Adil Bazai, Khadija Shah, Sajida Begum and a finance officer.

