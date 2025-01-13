Verdict in 190m pounds case involving Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi delayed for third time till Jan 17

Pakistan Pakistan Verdict in 190m pounds case involving Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi delayed for third time till Jan 17

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of anti-corruption court was to announce the verdict in Adiala Jail

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 11:51:02 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Verdict in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been delayed for the third time.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana on Monday announced that the decision would be pronounced on Jan 17 and left the court. The court expressed resentment over absence of counsel for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Earlier, it was reported that the judge had been sitting in the temporary courtroom inside Adiala Jail since 9am. The accused were not presented before the judge till around 10:30am and he announced adjournmnet till Jan 17. The judge expressed his indignation at the absence of the accused and their counsel.

The court was due to announce the verdict in Adiala Jail at 11am.

It merits mention that the court had reserved the verdict on Dec 18, 2024. At first, it was announced that the decision would be pronounced on Dec 23. Later, it was delayed to Jan 6 and then Jan 13.

The trial was completed in a year and the NAB recorded the statements of 35 witnesses. The PTI founder's counsel cross-examined the witnesses.

Noted witnesses in the case are former principal secretary Azam Khan, former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak, and former federal minister Zubaida Jalal. The accused were indicted on Feb 27 last year.

WHAT IS THE CASE?



The 190 million pound case involves a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023.

The case centers around an alleged settlement between the PTI government and a real estate tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer.

Khan and the other accused are alleged to have misused £190 million sent by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi was named as an accused for her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanal in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan's tenure, the NCA seized £190 million worth of assets from the tycoon. The assets were meant to be handed to Pakistan, with the settlement deemed a civil matter by the NCA.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan's cabinet approved it in December 2019. According to the arrangement, the money would be presented to the Supreme Court on behalf of real estate tycoon.

Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad. Members of the trust were PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Bushra Bibi, and her close friend Farah Khan.

The real estate tycoon allegedly gave up the land for the construction of an educational institution in exchange for legal protection for him.