Security forces eliminate nine terrorists in North Waziristan IBOs

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) –The security forces eliminated nine terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan.

According to the Army’s media wing (ISPR), the security forces launched their planned operation in Dosalli upon receiving the information of presence of terrorists in the area. Six terrorists were eliminated and two others were arrested in the operation.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Isham. After intense fire exchange, three terrorists were neutralised by security forces, while two others got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, the ISPR said.