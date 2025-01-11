Lahore Bar Association elects new body for year 2025-26

Mubashar Rehman Chaudhry got elected as president by grabbing 2,400 votes

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Saturday elected its new office-bearers for the year 2025-26.

The chairman of election board Chaudhry Imran Masood announced the results.

According to details, Mubashar Rehman Chaudhry got elected as president by grabbing 2,400 votes.

Mian Sharjeel clinched the seat of senior vice president.

Meanwhile, Saif ul Malok Khokhar clinced the seat of vice president for the year 2025-26.

Waqas Aslam Kahlon and Aflatoon Jhakar became vice president for Model Town and Cantonment courts respectively.

Moreover, Naseer Bhulla and Shujaat Ali became general secretary and joint secretary respectively.

The seat of finance secretary for the year 2025 was grabbed by Ijaz Gujjar.

Earlier, the polling remained continued from 9:00am to 5:00pm without any interval.

At least 35 candidates were vying for 11 seats.