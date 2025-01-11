Dar lauds OIC's principled stance for Kashmir cause

Pakistan Pakistan Dar lauds OIC's principled stance for Kashmir cause

He was talking to OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha in Islamabad

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 18:01:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has commended the OIC’s principled stance and unwavering support for the just struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He was talking to OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Deputy Prime Minister while welcoming the OIC Secretary General to Pakistan, expressed his appreciation for the appointment of OIC’s special envoy on Islamophobia.

Also Read: PM reaffirms unwavering support for OIC's shared goals

Ishaq Dar also appreciated the high level participation from the OIC in the international conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities”.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Gaza and the Middle East, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Afghanistan, Islamophobia, discrimination and violence against Muslims across the globe.