Six killed, seven injured in Phalia firework explosion

Pakistan Pakistan Six killed, seven injured in Phalia firework explosion

Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 10:40:52 PKT

PHALIA (Dunya News) – Six people, including a minor and four women, died in an explosion of fireworks stored inside a house in Phalia.

The incident took place in Kot Phallay Shah after the fireworks material caught fire. Seven people were also injured in the incident.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to hospital where some of them were said to be in a critical condition.

Police teams reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

