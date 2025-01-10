PML-N divided into two factions, both after PTI's jugular, says Muhammad Zubair

Pakistan Pakistan PML-N divided into two factions, both after PTI's jugular, says Muhammad Zubair

Zubair suggested that a negotiated return of Imran Khan could be beneficial for the country

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 11:33:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Sindh governor and senior politician Muhammad Zubair claims that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is split into two factions, both aiming for the political demise of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking at Dunya News’ programme "Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath", Zubair stated, “There are individuals like Irfan Siddiqui who believe that the PTI should be accepted as a political reality. However, the current political bitterness is immense, and lessons from the past should be heeded.”

Zubair suggested that a negotiated return of Imran Khan could be beneficial for the country. “Suppressing Imran Khan and his party will not resolve the crisis. When Nawaz Sharif returned in 2022, it was the result of a deal, and the no-confidence motion was part of that agreement.

"Political dynamics shifted dramatically during that period with parties like BAP and MQM changing their stance,” he said.

He further speculated that a similar political turnaround could happen today if BAP and MQM receive the signals.

Adding to the discussion, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar commented on the fluctuating nature of political popularity, stating, “When in opposition, parties chant slogans for the respect of the vote. Political highs and lows are natural. During Imran Khan’s government, his popularity dwindled, but today he enjoys significant public support.”