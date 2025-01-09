Bilawal Bhutto holds meetings with party leaders

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a series of meetings with party leaders and Members of Parliament at Bilawal House on Thursday.

Karachi Mayor, Murtaza Wahab, called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House and briefed him on the initiatives of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation aimed at the welfare of the city's residents.

PPP’s Member of the National Assembly, Mir Shabbir Khan Bijarani, met with the chairman to deliberate on the issues facing the people of Kashmore.

Sindh Assembly member, Imdad Pitafi, also met Bilawal Bhutto, with discussions focusing on the issues and solutions concerning the people of Tando Allahyar.

Senior PPP leader from Balochistan, Iqbal Shah, met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House, where they discussed the political situation in Balochistan.

Sindh’s Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, met with the PPP Chairman at Bilawal House and provided a briefing on the major development projects underway in Karachi, including the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway, commonly known as the Malir Expressway.

Furthermore, PPP parliamentarians Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar, Tariq Shah Jamot, and Barrister Zameer Ghamro also held a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where the ongoing negotiations with the government were discussed.