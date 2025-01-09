Pakistan passport plunges to 103rd rank in 2025

The list revealed that Pakistani passport only offers visa-free access to 33 countries

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Pakistani passport has seen further decline as it ranked at the 103rd place in the Henley Passport Index for 2025.

The green passport falls alongside Yemen on the list.

The list revealed that Pakistani passport only offers visa-free access to 33 countries.

Singapore clinched the top spot for the year 2025 as its passport allowed visa-free access to 195 countries.

Japan was ranked as the world’s second most powerful passport.

The Henley index ranks all the world’s 199 passports as per the number of destinations they can access visa-free.

Several EU countries including France, Germany, Italy and Spain were dropped by two places in the ranking.

The fourth place is shared by a seven-nation EU cohort including Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

They have visa-free access to 191 destinations.

It merits mention here that only 22 of the world’s 199 passports have fallen down the Henley index ranking over the past decade.

The United States is the second-biggest faller between 2015 and 2025 after Venezuela.

It plummeted seven places from second to its current ninth position.

The countries with weaker passports than Pakistan include Iraq (104th), Syria (105th), and Afghanistan (106th).

Meanwhile, Somalia, Nepal, Palestine, and Bangladesh are ranked just above Pakistan, with Somalia holding the 102nd spot.

Moreover, India is ranked 85th, China at 60th, Iran at 96th, and Saudi Arabia holds the 58th position in the latest index.