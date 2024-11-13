Pakistan passport plunges to 102nd rank, below Palestine, Yemen

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan passport plunges to 102nd rank, below Palestine, Yemen

Somalia, Yemen, Bangladesh, the Palestinian Authority, Ethiopia, and Libya rank higher than Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 17:41:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistani passport has seen a further decline, now ranking 102nd in the world, according to the latest report by the global passport ranking organization, Henley & Partners.

The report revealed that countries such as Somalia, Yemen, Bangladesh, the Palestinian Authority, Ethiopia, and Libya now held passports that ranked higher than Pakistan's.

These countries were ranked 101st, with their citizens able to travel to 38 countries without a visa, while Pakistani passport holders could travel to only 34 countries visa-free.

According to the report, Singapore held the title of the world’s most powerful passport, with its citizens able to travel to 195 countries without a visa. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain follow closely, with access to 192 countries visa-free.

Afghanistan held the position of the world’s weakest passport, with Afghan citizens able to travel to only 28 countries without a visa.

The decline in the Pakistani passport's ranking has been attributed to the large number of Pakistanis fleeing the country due to its current uncertain political and economic situation.

Many have been traveling illegally to European countries, while a significant number of Pakistanis also live illegally in Gulf countries, often resorting to begging.

Begging is considered a crime in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with Saudi prisons reportedly holding numerous Pakistanis caught in the act.

The reputation of the Pakistani passport has also been damaged by Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, who allegedly obtained Pakistani passports through bribery from passport authorities.