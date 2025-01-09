Government increases quota for Hajj pilgrims under official scheme

The remaining quota of 5,000 will now be filled through fresh applications

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has announced an increase in the Hajj quota, allowing an additional 5,000 pilgrims to perform Hajj under the official scheme.

According to sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the collection of new Hajj applications is set to begin next week. Under the official Hajj scheme, 81,500 applications have already been received.

The remaining quota of 5,000 will now be filled through fresh applications. However, the Ministry has decided not to conduct another ballot for these applications.

The Ministry stated that Hajj tickets would be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. A proposal to limit the application submission period to five days is currently under consideration.