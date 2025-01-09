ECP dismisses disqualification reference against Senator Saifullah Abro

Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 14:40:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed the disqualification reference filed against PTI Senator Saifullah Abro.

In its reserved verdict, the ECP rejected the application filed by Senators Shahadat Awan and Majid Mahmood, who had sought Abro's disqualification.

The case was heard by a three-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The ECP had reserved its decision on January 7 after hearing arguments in the case.

The disqualification reference was originally submitted by Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, who contended that Saifullah Abro did not meet the eligibility criteria for a technocrat seat due to a pending NAB reference.

The reference alleged that Abro had provided misleading information in his affidavit regarding dependents, agricultural income, and assets. It also claimed he failed to disclose agricultural land owned by his children in his wealth statement submitted with his nomination papers.

Citing Article 63(2) of the Constitution, Chairman Gilani had referred the matter to the ECP under Article 63(3), asking the commission to decide whether Senator Saifullah Abro was disqualified from holding his Senate seat.

The ECP's decision cleared Abro of the allegations, allowing him to retain his Senate membership.