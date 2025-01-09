Talal Chaudhry slams PTI for creating false narrative

Pakistan Pakistan Talal Chaudhry slams PTI for creating false narrative

He criticised PTI for its alleged lack of focus on national issues.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 05:02:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being experts in creating and spreading false information to mislead the public.

In a statement, Talal Chaudhry alleged that PTI is also funding foreign vloggers in dollars to promote its agenda internationally.

He criticised PTI for its alleged lack of focus on national issues, claiming that the party is deliberately avoiding submitting its demands in writing to prevent embarrassment. “Even their own members admit that talks are ongoing, but the question remains — what is the real purpose of these talks?” he asked.

The senator further accused PTI of distorting facts, stating, “They present black as white and white as black, and this is a skill they must now acknowledge. For five years, the PTI government demonstrated this by removing the condition of immediate return in cases of accountability.”

Referring to the alleged embezzlement of 190 million pounds, Chaudhry labeled it an “unprecedented robbery” and questioned PTI’s credibility. He reiterated that the party has no concrete agenda for addressing national issues, calling their tactics a means of misleading the public.

