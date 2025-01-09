Three killed as van plunges into ravine in Abbottabad

The accident occurred when driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge.

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – At least three persons of the same family were killed and three other were wounded when a van plunged into a deep ravine in Abbottabad on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Kamand Talkandi area near Abbottabad where the van skidded off the road when driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge, killing three persons, including two women, on the spot and injuring three others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police have started an investigation.

