NA Speaker Sadiq rejects PTI allegations regarding talks

My duty is to facilitate talks not to arrange meeting with PTI founder, says Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed regret over allegations from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, defending his role in facilitating talks between the government and the main opposition party.

Addressing criticism regarding his alleged inaction in arranging a meeting with a PTI founder, the Speaker clarified that facilitating such meetings does not fall under his mandate or responsibilities.

“It is unfortunate that baseless criticism is being leveled against my role. My duty is to act as a facilitator between the government and the opposition, not to arrange meetings with the founder,” Ayaz Sadiq stated.

The Speaker highlighted that his office remains accessible to all parliamentarians at all times, asserting, “I have never denied any member of the National Assembly a meeting.”

He further addressed critics, saying, “If those criticizing me believe I should step away from the negotiation process, I am open to considering their suggestion.”

Highlighting his commitment to parliamentary supremacy and democratic traditions, Ayaz Sadiq reiterated his efforts to act as an impartial facilitator.

Dispelling claims that his absence abroad stunted dialogue, he remarked, “Being out of the country does not prevent me from organising meetings. I am ready to arrange one immediately when both the government and opposition request it.”