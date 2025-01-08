Government is a puppet, who should we negotiate with, asks Shibli Faraz

He expressed hope for judicial relief and called for political reforms

Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 15:15:05 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Shibli Faraz criticised the current government, calling it a puppet regime, and questioned the feasibility of holding meaningful negotiations.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court, Faraz emphasised that PTI was the largest political party in the country, but its mandate had been stolen, exacerbating the nation's instability.

He expressed hope for judicial relief and called for political reforms to create a healthier political environment, urging politicians to make decisions within their constitutional limits.

Faraz also addressed Pakistan's dire economic situation, questioning how the country could progress without fostering economic growth.

He mentioned the plight of citizens attempting perilous migrations, with many drowning while trying to reach Greece.

He added that those with resources were leaving the country, taking their wealth with them, leaving Pakistan in economic and social distress.