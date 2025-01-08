First convoy of food, supplies reaches Kurram

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The convoy carrying essential goods reached Kurram on Wednesday amid tight security.

The convoy included 20 trucks and it was being guarded by a helicopter.

The convoy was dispatched to the restive region after peace agreement between the government and notables remained successful last night.

As many as 10 trucks began the journey from Tal to Bagan area.

Similarly, 12 vehicles carrying essential goods were dispatched for Parachinar amid strict security.

The security forces including the police and FC were on high alert as the vehicles started the journey for the volatile region.

Earlier, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and his guard were injured in firing in Bagan area last week.

The incident took place soon after the first convoy carrying goods from Tal to Parachinar began journey following a peace agreement.

The vehicles carrying goods to Parachinar were later stopped following the firing on government convoy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari had condemned the incident which they described as an attempt to sabotage peace process.