Offer to PTI founder just stories, says Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Pakistan Offer to PTI founder just stories, says Ahsan Iqbal

Says leaders like Imran Khan could not be trusted

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 03:48:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said he does believe that PTI founder Imran Khan has been given any offer, adding these are just stories.

Appearing on Dunya News Programme Dunya Meher Bukhari Ka Sath, the federal minister said, “A meeting with a detainee in a jail is always allowed as per the jail manuals and the Constitution. My family had to wait for hours to meet me in the jail. It takes two to make a quarrel.”

Unconditional dialogue will succeed. Leaders like Imran Khan could not be trusted, the MPL-N leader said.

A smear campaign against institutions should be stopped. PTI must come clean about what it wants. If there had been any dishonesty on the part of the government, no one could have had a meeting with the PTI founder.

“The Constitution provides the way of arranging a meeting with a captive in the jail. Whatever benchmark the PTI founder has set up, we are giving better than this.

“There may be any administrative problem for an atmosphere the PTI is demanding for holding a meeting with their founder.

“Those arrested in different cases could not be released on the order of the government. Imran will have to change his style of doing politics by apologising for May 9 riots.

“He could be released in 190million pound case, if he provdes original receipts in the court because whatever receipts have been presented in the court are fake,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

They are not favourites to get special protocol, they will be given the atmosphere which we had been given, he said.