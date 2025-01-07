Access to quality healthcare right of every citizen, says CM Maryam

Reveals plans for free insulin home delivery and the establishment of cardiology hospitals

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has says access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right of every citizen.

During the inaugural ceremony of a health clinic in Lahore, she commended the team for their efforts in launching mobile health clinic and ensuring free cancer and hepatitis medication delivery.

Maryam highlighted the challenges faced since assuming office, including theft of medicines in public hospitals and inefficient testing facilities.

She revealed plans for free insulin home delivery and the establishment of cardiology hospitals and cancer treatment centers with advanced Chinese technology.

She also announced the renovation of 1250 basic healthcare units this month, strengthened security for hospit6al, and the successful airlifting of 50 patients via air ambulance.



