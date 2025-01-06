CM Maryam awards scholarships, urges students to focus on studies

She advises students to avoid negative influence, respect differing options

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged the students to focus on studies and refuse to become tools in anyone’s hand.

Addressing the Honhar Scholarship Programme ceremony at the Bahauddin Zakariya University, she congratulated scholarship holders and their parents. She said she was speaking as a mother, not as a chief minister.

She highlighted her commitment to education, announcing a plan to increase the scope of the scholarship programme.

She said this money did not belong to her and it's government resource. "But here I would like to pose a question why the money was spent on students in the last 75 years in the country," she asked.

She said the students had been awarded scholarships purely on merit. No one asked which party any of the beneficiary belonged to and no MNA or MPA recommended it for anyone, she said.

She also mentioned distribution of modern laptops and provision of interest-free loans up to Rs30 million to support young entrepreneurs. She said the government would launch the scheme next week.

She advised students against negative influence and urged to respect differing options, and progress. Maryam emphasised no child should be deprived of higher education due to financial constraints.



