Constitution clearly states executive cannot perform judicial role: Justice Jamal Mandokhail

Pakistan Pakistan Constitution clearly states executive cannot perform judicial role: Justice Jamal Mandokhail

SC postponed hearings on other constitutional cases to focus exclusively on the military courts

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 12:06:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - During the hearing on the jurisdiction of military courts, the Supreme Court of Pakistan raised critical constitutional questions about their role in trying civilians.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail, part of the seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, emphasised that the separation of powers outlined in the constitution was explicit, and the executive could not act as the judiciary.

At the start of the proceedings, the court postponed hearings on other constitutional cases, including electoral rigging allegations, to focus exclusively on the military courts' issue.

Khawaja Haris, representing the Ministry of Defense, began his arguments by citing past Supreme Court rulings that allowed civilians to be court-martialed under military jurisdiction.

However, Justice Mandokhail questioned whether the executive could act as judge, especially when existing legal forums, such as anti-terrorism courts, were available. He stressed that such actions could infringe on the constitution’s Article 175, which delineated judicial powers.

Justice Mandokhail further probed whether a citizen forfeits their fundamental rights upon association with the military. He cited a scenario, which Khawaja Haris later called as hypothetical, that if mere standing near to a military checkpoint could lead to a trial in a military court.

Justice Musarrat Hilali replied to Khawaja Haris that this was the most relatable scenario in this case.

To this, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar clarified that civilians would only face military trials if they committed offenses explicitly outlined under the Army Act. He observed that standing near a checkpoint, without committing a military offense, would not warrant a court-martial.