PM Shehbaz convenes cabinet meeting today

The cabinet meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s office at 11:00am.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s office at 11:00am. The cabinet is also expected to review the law and order situation in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the cabinet will ratify the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) during its previous meeting.

