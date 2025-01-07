One killed in road accident in Chiniot

Pakistan Pakistan One killed in road accident in Chiniot

According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 05:15:30 PKT

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a bus in Chiniot, a city in Punjab province, on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic accident occurred at the Faisalabad Road where a bus ran over a motorcycle as a result one person died on the spot. Eye-witnesses said that the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital. The dead body was later handed to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

