ECC approves over Rs8bn for various ministries

The summary containing proposal of declaring Warehousing as Industry also got ECC's assent

Updated On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 10:37:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting on Monday approved over eight billion rupees in favour of various ministries.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in the chair approved a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs 1.945 billion in favour of the Ministry of Defence, Rs 5.276 million for the National Commission on the Status of Women, Rs 2,583.124 million for Information and Broadcasting, Rs 1.5 billion for Federal Education and Professional Training, and Rs 650.357 million for the Ministry of Interior.

Additionally, the ECC approved a request from the Ministry of Interior to settle outstanding liabilities of Rs 1.72 billion with M/s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. This payment is to clear the remaining five percent of the contract cost for the Safe City Project Islamabad.

The ECC approved Rs 1.679 billion to continue the Prime Minister's Relief Package through the Utility Stores Corporation in current fiscal year.

It also banned the import of Polyol blended with HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b with effect from the end of this month.

The summary containing proposal of declaring Warehousing as Industry also got ECC's assent.


