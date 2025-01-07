Credit for reviving economy goes to Shehbaz Sharif, says Sanaullah

Says Pakistan is moving in right direction due to consistencies in policies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday appreciated the government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for reviving the economy of Pakistan.

The PTI regime was responsible for sluggish economy in the country, he said at a private television channel.

Pakistan is moving in the right direction due to consistencies in policies and personal efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

In reply to a question about deadlock in talks with the PTI, he said there was no deadlock in the talks.

He, however, said the PTI must show flexibility and provide the members of the committee "charter of demand" in writing.

"We will also reply PTI committee members in black and white," he added.

To a question about demands of the PTI, he said they were demanding release of the prisoners. He said the PTI founder was also facing 190 million pound case and the court should announce the judgement.

In any circumstances, the dialogue should continue for resolving political issues, he said.



