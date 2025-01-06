Mobile, Internet services partially suspended in Quetta amid security concerns

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Mobile phone and internet services have been partially suspended in Quetta due to security concerns.

According to the Balochistan Home Department, the services, which were suspended on Sunday night, are expected to be restored by midnight on Tuesday, January 7. The suspension has caused significant inconvenience for residents.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) has announced a shutter-down strike across Balochistan today (Monday).

JUI-Balochistan leader Maulana Abdul Wasay stated that protests would continue until their demands are met.