Pakistan Pakistan PTI negotiation team likely to meet Imran Khan today

Meeting between PTI founder and CM Gandapur is also expected to be held today.

Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 06:59:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee, engaged in dialogue with the government, is likely to meet with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, member of the negotiation committee including Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Allama Nasir Abbas, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser will meet the PTI founder.

Sources also informed that one-on-one meeting between PTI founder and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur is also expected to be held today.

The negotiation committee will be assisted by PTI founder’s counsel Faisal Chaudhary. Sources said that the negotiation committee will consult the PTI founder regarding the third round of dialogue with the government.

