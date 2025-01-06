Two accused who fired at Kurram DC arrested

The arrested accused have been shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Police on Sunday arrested two accused involved in opening fire at Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

According to police sources, the accused have been arrested in crackdown on militants. The arrested accused have been shifted to undisclosed location for further investigation.

They said that the crackdown will continue till the arrest of all accused involved in the firing incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner Mehsud and his guard were injured in firing in Bagan area on Saturday. The incident took place soon after the first convoy carrying goods from Tal to Parachinar began journey following a peace agreement. Three other security officials were injured and hospitalised after the ghastly incident.