Remembering teen martyr Aitzaz Hassan on his 11th death anniversary

Pakistan Pakistan Remembering teen martyr Aitzaz Hassan on his 11th death anniversary

Aitzaz Hassan sacrificed his life while tackling a suicide bomber outside his school in 2014.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 06:57:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The 11th death anniversary of the teen martyr Aitzaz Hassan, who sacrificed his life to stop a suicide bomber from entering his school in Hangu, is being observed today (Monday).

On January 6, 2014, 15-year-old Hassan, a student of grade nine, became a national hero after he saved hundreds of lives as a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the gate of his school.

In an effort to stop the attacker, Hassan ran towards the bomber and grabbed him, trying to prevent the attacker from entering the school. In the scuffle between Hasan and the bomber, the explosives went off killing the terrorist and Hassan.

Hassan was later awarded the Sitara-e-Shujaat for his act of bravery.

