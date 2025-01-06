Two accused involved in opening fire at DC Kurram arrested

The arrested accused have been shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Police have arrested at least two accused involved in opening fire at Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, have been arrested, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to police sources, the accused have been arrested in crackdown on militants. The arrested accused have been shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation. They said that the crackdown will continue till the arrest of all accused involved in the firing incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, and his guard were injured in firing in Bagan area on Saturday.

The incident took place soon after the first convoy carrying goods from Tal to Parachinar began journey following a peace agreement. Three other security officials were injured and hospitalised after the ghastly incident.

