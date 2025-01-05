In-focus

Dense fog disrupts traffic on motorways, flight operations across Punjab

Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab remains enveloped in dense fog, reducing visibility to minimal levels and causing closures on various motorways.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, M-2 is closed from Lahore to Kot Momin, M-3 is shut from Faizpur to Samundri, and entry to the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) is also prohibited.

Drivers on national highways are facing challenges due to limited visibility caused by the fog. The Motorway Police have advised drivers to use fog lights, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, avoid abrupt lane changes, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

In addition to road disruptions, the fog has also impacted flight operations, with several flights delayed, causing inconvenience for passengers. 

