Shaheed Bhutto reshaped destiny of Pakistan: Zardari

97th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader who reshaped Pakistan’s destiny and became a voice of the voiceless.

In a message on the 97th Birth Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Sunday (today), he said, “Today, we observe the 97th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and pay tribute to the visionary leader who reshaped Pakistan’s destiny and became a voice of the voiceless.

He was a statesman of unparalleled intellect, courage, and charisma, and his legacy will continue to remain a source of inspiration for the nation.”

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave us the Constitution of 1973, the first unanimously adopted Constitution, which laid the foundation for a parliamentary, democratic, and federal form of government.

“He was the architect of Pakistan’s nuclear program, which has proven to be pivotal in safeguarding our sovereignty and security.”

Under his leadership, he said Pakistan strengthened its foreign relations with China and many other friendly countries that continue to benefit our country to this day.

“He brought industrial and technological advancements, such as the establishment of the Pakistan Steel Mills in Karachi with Russian collaboration and the development of our defence industry that boosted our defense capabilities.

It was due to his statesmanship that Pakistan hosted the 1974 Islamic Summit Conference, bringing together leaders of the Muslim world to enhance unity and cooperation among the Muslim Ummah.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a staunch advocate of democracy, standing steadfast against dictatorship and oppression. His ultimate sacrifice, facing the gallows rather than compromising on his principles, immortalized him as a beacon of resistance and resilience.

President Zardari said, “Let us draw strength from his vision and work together to steer the country out of the current challenges and make Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country. Jiye Bhutto! Pakistan Khappay!”