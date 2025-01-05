Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

On January 5, 1949, UNSC passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day on Sunday (today), renewing their pledge to continue their struggle for freedom through the plebiscite, as acknowledged by the United Nations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through the UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day will be marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars, and conferences around the world, to remind the UN of its obligation to implement its relevant resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute and end the suffering of Kashmiris under Indian brutalities.