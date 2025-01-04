CM Gandapur seeks report of firing in Kurram

Pakistan Pakistan CM Gandapur seeks report of firing in Kurram

Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the tragic incident

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 15:37:17 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur sought the report of firing incident on government convoy in Bagan area.

Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the tragic incident while also seeking report from the high officials.

He said that stern action would be taken against those involved in the firing incident.

He added that the incident of firing was carried out by those elements who don’t want peace in Kurram.

“The peace agreement shows that the people of Kurram are peaceful,” the chief minister said.

He said that the unfortunate incident will not affect the efforts of the government and local elders to restore peace in Kurram.

Also Read: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz condemn firing on convoy carrying goods to Kurram

Earlier in the day, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and his guard were injured in firing in Bagan area.

The incident took place soon after the first convoy carrying goods from Tal to Parachinar began journey following a peace agreement.

The deputy commissioner was taken to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. His guard is also being administered treatment in hospital.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi blamed it on inefficiency of the provincial government.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack on vehicles of Kurram district administration.