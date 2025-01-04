We'll have to remain alert to deal with international challenges, says air chief

He was addressing the passing out parade of navy cadets in Karachi

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said that we’ll have to get ready all the time to deal with the international challenges.

He was addressing the passing out parade of navy cadets in Karachi.

“The Pakistan Air Force is strengthening the balance of power in the region. Pakistan Naval Academy is one of the best institutions of the world,” he said.

He also congratulated all the cadets on their big day.

The air chief said that Pak Navy is playing an important in the defence of country.

“A healthy economy is required for a strong defence. The economy of Pakistan is improving with every passing day,” air chief said.

He also urged the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Earlier, 79 officers got commission in the Pak Navy and took oath to perform their duties diligently.