Air chief vows to enhance bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

Pakistan Pakistan Air chief vows to enhance bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

He expressed the resolve while talking to a high-level defence delegation of Azerbaijan

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 21:34:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He expressed the resolve while talking to a high-level defence delegation of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the air chief shared the recent achievements of Pakistan Air Force, symbolizing his vision of operational excellence in the realm of contemporary warfare domains.

He also highlighted the importance of training cooperation saying that a large contingent of Azeri air and ground crew is currently undergoing training at an operational PAF base.

He emphasized that the initiative is expected to culminate within one-month timeframe, reflecting the commitment of PAF to enhance the operational capabilities of Azerbaijan Air Force.

Also Read: Malaysian Air Force chief calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar

The visiting dignitaries lauded the historic and exemplary professionalism demonstrated by the personnel of Pakistan Air Force and praised PAF's notable progress in developing a thriving domestic capability in the aviation industry in a short timeframe.

The dignitaries expressed satisfaction on the training imparted to seventy aircrew and technicians getting trained in PAF and expressed their desire for enhanced Air Force to Air Force collaboration between the two sides.

The delegation also visited PAF Cyber Command, established at Air Headquarters, where it was briefed about the operational capabilities and ongoing projects of PAF's modernization drive.