CM Gandapur vows to defeat terrorism with support of all provinces

Pakistan Pakistan CM Gandapur vows to defeat terrorism with support of all provinces

He was talking to media after attending National Action Plan’s apex committee meeting

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 15:50:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur vowed to defeat terrorism with the support of all the provinces and federal government.

He was talking to media after attending the National Action Plan’s apex committee meeting in Islamabad on Friday.

“We’ll not allow terrorism in this country. The law and order situation was discussed in detail in today’s meeting,” the chief minister said.

He added that all the provinces pledged to defeat the monster of terrorism to ensure peace in the country.

The chief minister said that it was first meeting after the episode of Nov 26 and he expressed his reservations.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of armed forces, FC and security agencies in combating terrorism.

Also Read: Apex Committee to review National Action Plan today

“We’ll go to the last extent to eliminate terrorism and establish peace,” Gandapur said.

He added that the situation of Kurram and Afghanistan was also discussed in the meeting.

“The issue in Kurram is not linked with terrorism. It is a conflict between two groups,” said the chief minister.

Gandapur expressed gratitude to the members of Jirga for their role in resolving issues in Kurram.

He said that the roads in Kurram would be opened soon and people will get relief.