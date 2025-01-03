Apex Committee to review National Action Plan today

Pakistan Pakistan Apex Committee to review National Action Plan today

The meeting will be chaired by prime minister and attended by civil and military high officials

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 13:28:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Apex Committee will meet here today (Friday) to review the implementation of the National Action Plan.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the civil and military high officials.

Key decisions regarding the security situation and execution of the plan are expected during the meeting.

The meeting underscores the government‘s focus on addressing pressing security challenges and ensuring effective implementations of strategic measures.