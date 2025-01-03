November 26 protest: ATC grants bail to 250 and rejects pleas of 150

The accused were ordered to submit Rs5,000 bail bond each

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to 250 PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) workers in 13 cases registered in connection with the November 26 protest. However, the court rejected bail applications of 150 other accused.

The court granted bail for Rs5,000 surety bonds by every accused and ordered their release.

The ATC granted bail to 18 accused who were booked by the Bani Gala Police Station, while 43 accused were granted bail against whom Kohsar Police Station registered cases. Bail of one accused was rejected.

The court granted bail to nine accused in the case registered by Shazad Town Police Station, and 17 accused booked by the Noon Police Station. The court ordered their immediate release.

However, bail application of one accused was rejected.

The ATC denied bail to 25 accused in the case registered by the Aabpara Police Station, while bail was granted to 70 others.

The ATC granted bail to 30 accused in the case from the I-9 Police Station, and 13 accused in the case from the Margalla Police Station, ordering their release, while the bail applications of two accused were rejected.

In two cases registered at the Secretariat Police Station, bail was rejected to 120 accused, while applications of 10 accused were accepted. Bail was also granted to 25 accused booked by the Sihala Police Station and 30 accused in case registered by the Shams Colony Police Station.

A total of 13 cases have been registered by 10 police stations against the accused.