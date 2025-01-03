Fog again disrupts traffic on motorways, forces closure of Lahore airport

Motorway police advise people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed several cities of Punjab and Sindh on the night between Thursday and Friday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

With intensification of fog and poor visibility, several sections of motorways were closed.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakim, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim, M5 from Sher Shah to Rohri and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have advised the motorists to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on foglights.

The Motorway police have also advised the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the country at the national highways due to low visibility.

FLIGHT OPERATIONS

Meanwhile, flight operation from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore has been suspended due to dense fog. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), visibilty on the runway has been reduced to 150 meters as a result of which the airport has been closed.

The authority has advised the passengers to confirm the departure of flights before leaving for the airport.

Saudi Airlines flight SV738 from Jeddah was diverted to Islamabad due to fog.