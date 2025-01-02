Omar Ayub opposes trial of civilians in military courts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would also participate in the negotiations: Ayub

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan expressed strong opposition to the trial of civilians in military courts, terming the process fundamentally inadequate. “Civilians cannot be kept in military custody,” he remarked.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, Khan dismissed concerns over the legal fees paid by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its lawyers. “Why should anyone else be bothered by this? It’s none of their problems,” he said.

He clarified that only one or two professional lawyers had been compensated for their services, while others, including Salman Akram Raja, were representing the party pro bono.

Khan further mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would also participate in the negotiations.

