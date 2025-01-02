19 of May 9 riots convicts pardoned on humanitarian grounds: ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan 19 of May 9 riots convicts pardoned on humanitarian grounds: ISPR

They filed mercy petitions after conviction by military courts

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Mercy petitions of 19 of the convicts of May 9 riots have been accepted on humanitarian grounds in accordance with law, says Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement on Thursday, the military’s media wing said the convicts exercised their right to appeal and asked for mercy / remission in their punishments.

A total of 67 convicts filed mercy petitions, it said, adding that 48 petitions had been processed to Courts of Appeal.

“Mercy petitions of remaining convicts will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process,” said the statement.

Those whose punishments have been remitted are:

1.Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan

2.Samiullah s/o Meerdad Khan

3.Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed

4.Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed

5.Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan

6.Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan

7.Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi

8.Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan

9.Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam

10.Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar

11.Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt

12.Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil

13.Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed

14.Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt

15.Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir

16.Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad

17.Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota

18.Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain

19.Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem

They all shall be released after completion of procedural formalities.

RIGHT TO APPEAL

All those convicted retain the right to appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution.

“The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy,” the ISPR said.

Earlier in April 2024, 20 accused were released on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.

AWARD OF SENTENCES

A few days ago, the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) handed down sentences to the 60 culprits involved in May 9 riots, which sparked last year following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a graft case.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the May 9 punishments had been awarded in light of the Supreme Court's decision.

It said the sentences were announced after examining all evidences, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings.

Prior to that 25 people were convicted and awarded punishments.



