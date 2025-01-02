Pardon for 19 convicts not a major breakthrough: Barrister Gohar

Says trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional in the first place

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday that granting pardons to 19 convicts was not a significant development as 48 out of 67 people had filed appeals.

Speaking to media, he said remitting sentences of just 19 convicts counted for little.

He insisted that civilians’ trial in military courts was unconstitutional and the Supreme Court had clearly said so.

As for the PTI negotiations with the government, Gohar said the interest of the public and the country should reign supreme.

MERCY PLEAS OF 19 OF CONVICTS ACCEPTED

The mercy petitions of 19 of the convicts of May 9 riots have been accepted on humanitarian grounds in accordance with law, says ISPR.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said earlier in the day (Thursday) the convicts exercised their right to appeal and asked for mercy / remission in their punishments.

A total of 67 convicts filed mercy petitions, it said, adding that 48 petitions had been processed to Courts of Appeal.

“Mercy petitions of remaining convicts will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process,” said the statement.