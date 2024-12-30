All negotiation committee members to attend govt meeting: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Pakistan All negotiation committee members to attend govt meeting: Barrister Gohar

States the success of the negation will mark a significant achievement for Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 22:28:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has expressed optimism about the upcoming negotiations committee meeting scheduled for January 2.

In his statement, Gohar highlighted the political acumen of all committee members from both the government and opposition.

He urged both sides to approach the talks with open hearts and sincerity, expressing hope for a swift resolution through serious efforts.

Read more: Imran Khan wants talks be concluded within time-frame: Barrister Gohar

He stated that the success of the negation would mark a significant achievement for Pakistan.

