All negotiation committee members to attend govt meeting: Barrister Gohar
Pakistan
States the success of the negation will mark a significant achievement for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has expressed optimism about the upcoming negotiations committee meeting scheduled for January 2.
In his statement, Gohar highlighted the political acumen of all committee members from both the government and opposition.
He urged both sides to approach the talks with open hearts and sincerity, expressing hope for a swift resolution through serious efforts.
Read more: Imran Khan wants talks be concluded within time-frame: Barrister Gohar
He stated that the success of the negation would mark a significant achievement for Pakistan.