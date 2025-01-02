Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to hold negotiations with open heart

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold negotiations with an open heart.

The government will consider the demands of PTI according to the law, he said.

The minister said that the government is holding negotiations with PTI seriously.

“We don’t want chaos and anarchy on the roads,” the senior cabinet member said.

He asked the PTI founder to present the proofs of state gifts if he wants to be released from jail.

“I faced fabricated cases during the rule of PTI but I was released after battling legal fight in the court,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

He added that all the stakeholders were consulted in the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project because it is meant for the economic development of country.

Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif urged the PTI to work for national interest and avoid attacking country’s security institutions in future.

“We have initiated dialogue process with PTI in the larger national interest,” he said.

He said Pakistan’s economy is improving day by day due to continuous struggle of the incumbent government.

There must be political stability in the country so that the government could achieve economic and exports targets in a proper manner, he said.