PTI to put demands before govt as second round of political dialogue today

The meeting will start at 3:30 pm

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 10:45:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will put its list of demands before the government today, Thursday, in second round of political dialogue initiated last month to end political uncertainty in the country.

Both sides held the first round of formal negotiations on December 23, with the Imran Khan’s party asked to bring its demands in writing in the next meeting on Jan 2.

The schedule for the meeting between the government and opposition committees has been revised. The session, initially scheduled for 11:30 am, will now take place at 3:30 pm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will participate in today's negotiations.

According to party sources, the PTI will raise the issue of the release of Imran Khan and other detainees. The PTI will also demand the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

A day earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that discussion would be held after receiving demands of PTI.

"We will hold consultation with coalition partners and PML-N leadership regarding PTI charter of demands," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The legal help can also be taken on the matter of PTI demands, he added.

In reply to a question about judicial commission on May 9 and November 26, he said, we will seek legal assistance regarding May 9 riots and November 26 issues.

PTI Reveals Initial Demands



On Tuesday this week, PTI leader Asad Qaiser revealed two key demands to be presented in a meeting with government’s negotiation committee on Jan 2.

Speaking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), he said the PTI would demand release of all party prisoners, including Imran Khan, and judicial investigation into May 9 and Nov 26 incidents.

Furthermore, Asad Qaiser said the cases registered against him were “fake and political revenge”. He said terrorism and sedition cases were being made against politicians.

